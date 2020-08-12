1/1
Bruna Luisa Tomaiko
Bruna Luisa Tomaiko
December 17, 1941 - February 2, 2020
San Diego
Bruna settled in San Diego in 1969 with her husband Stephen. Bruna was born in Ascoli Piceno, Marche, Italy to Bernardo and Maria Mattei, and came to the U.S. in 1955. She was adopted by her uncle Giuseppe Mattei and his wife Mary of Lorain, Ohio. She later met Steve in Maryland. Once married, they moved to San Diego to raise a family. Her life was spent as a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Bruna was preceded in death by her parents, brother Pietro, and husband Stephen. Bruna is survived by her children Stephen, Tammra, Joe, and Jennifer (Grey), as well as her grandchildren Alexander, Christopher, Nicholas, Johnathan and Joshua (Amanda), Caitlin and Chelsea. Bruna was well loved by a large group of extended family and friends, and was the beloved "mom" to the Madison High School JROTC classes 1985-1990. Bruna passed peacefully at Sharp Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Bruna's ashes were spread at sea on August 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to the Labs and More San Diego dog rescue.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
