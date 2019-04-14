Bud Walker May 15, 1951 - March 31, 2019 Clayton, CA Beloved husband, father, friend, went home to the Lord after a 7-year battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Bud was born in Iowa and moved as an infant to Colorado. After college and the Army, he entered the U.S. Border Patrol in 1976 and spent 26 years on the border in San Diego. In retirement he enjoyed golf, hiking, hunting, motorcycles and serving the church. In 1990 Bud married the love of his life, Jan, and they combined their "Brady Bunch" family of four little boys after meeting at a youth soccer event. Their sons blessed them with 8 beautiful grandkids. Bud is survived by his wife Jan, sons Nathan (Tiffany) and Jonathan (Rhiannon), stepsons Brad Rosenblatt (Kristine) and Mike Rosenblatt (Heidi). Also his mother Dorothy Toomey, 3 sisters and a brother. His father William Walker predeceased him. Memorial service at 4pm, April 15, at Holy Cross Church in Concord, CA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019