Bula B. 'Jacki' Schultek
November 1, 1924 - September 19, 2020
San Diego
Jacki passed away on September 19, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Sublette, Illinois to Bessie and Levi Ballengee. Preceded in death by her husband Lawrence and their son Mark, her parents, her sister Lorna and her brother Boyd. Survived by her loving daughter Carol, two grandchildren, Theresa and Douglas, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her nephew, Edward Schultek, who has been so helpful over the years.Jacki worked as a secretary and when she retired, became involved in volunteer work for several nursing homes, playing piano for residents. She accompanied choral groups and played for fashion shows. She found a "home" at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, volunteering for 30 years.Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 28th at 12 Noon at El Camino Real Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego, CA 92121.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory to Sharp HospiceCare, Grossmont Hospital Foundation, PO Box 158, La Mesa, CA 91944 or online: give.sharp.com/tribute-hospice