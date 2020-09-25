1/1
Bula B. Schultek
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bula B. 'Jacki' Schultek
November 1, 1924 - September 19, 2020
San Diego
Jacki passed away on September 19, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Sublette, Illinois to Bessie and Levi Ballengee. Preceded in death by her husband Lawrence and their son Mark, her parents, her sister Lorna and her brother Boyd. Survived by her loving daughter Carol, two grandchildren, Theresa and Douglas, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her nephew, Edward Schultek, who has been so helpful over the years.Jacki worked as a secretary and when she retired, became involved in volunteer work for several nursing homes, playing piano for residents. She accompanied choral groups and played for fashion shows. She found a "home" at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, volunteering for 30 years.Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 28th at 12 Noon at El Camino Real Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego, CA 92121.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory to Sharp HospiceCare, Grossmont Hospital Foundation, PO Box 158, La Mesa, CA 91944 or online: give.sharp.com/tribute-hospice

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
El Camino Real Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved