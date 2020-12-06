Burton S. Brockett

May 5, 1932 - December 1, 2020

San Diego

Burt passed from this life with the same dignity, humor, humility, and love with which he lived his eighty-eight years. A tenth-generation New Haven, Connecticut Yankee, Burt was the only child of John W. C. Brockett and Carolyne Christensen. Burt completed his primary education at the venerable Hopkins School; becoming a Buckeye as he went on to Ohio State as a swimmer; then to the Worcester, Massachusetts Art Museum where he completed his education in the arts, which led to a successful thirty-five years as an award-winning graphic artist at Convair/General Dynamics and member of the San Diego Art Directors Club. He became a Westerner when he married Patricia Post, with whom he had two girls, Karen and Sarah, in La Jolla. He was then married to Linda Carl, who was by his side for the last 40 years.Pursuing the graphic arts, a passion for the outdoors, fishing, and cooking, he helped build the Carl family AnnieMae wilderness lodge near Glacier Bay in Alaska, occasionally being it's seasonal chef. Many would say that his most endearing quality and interest was cooking, that he always used to joyfully bring all together at a table filled with world-class presentation, flavor, wisdom, and laughter. Another joy was many reunions with old friends and family.Burt's family describe him as loving, warm, a tireless, encouraging parent, grandparent, and great-grand-parent He lovingly embraced the role as Papa to Linda's four children, Michael, Elizabeth, Cyndi, and James, as well as their children and children's children: They say of him "There was no kinder soul on this planet," and he did it with so much style looking dapper, and sporting a ponytail like Sean Connery. Maybe they're both together in heaven saying, 'Damn, that 2020 was brutal, how lucky are we? And by the way, you had amazing hair, sir!'Burt fought the good fight, lived a good life and all that life had to offer, is missed by so many, and was loved by all.



