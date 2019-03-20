C. Nancy Smith (nee Bledsoe) July 1, 1928 - March 17, 2019 El Cajon Born in San Diego and raised in El Cajon, Nancy graduated from Grossmont High School in 1946. Following graduation, she worked at Marstons Dept. Store in downtown San Diego. Married to Gordon M. Smith, career Navy, gave them the opportunity to live in Sasabo, Japan and Subic Bay, Phillippines. Nancy was a "domestic engineer" for over 50 years; volunteered for the San Diego Humane Society; and danced with the Rhinestone Cowgirls. She loved traveling with the TROAs and the Bounderoos in their motorhome and joining her long-time friend teaching crafts on cruise ships. Nancy was a long-standing member of the San Diego Zoological Society.She was preceded in death by her husband, LCDR Gordon Smith. She leaves behind one son, Ronald M. Smith (wife Barbara), Perry, GA; one grandson, Jason M. Smith, Mesa, AZ; one brother, Richard M. Bledsoe, La Mesa, CA; Gene Krieser and Holly Cartwright, San Diego, CA, whom she considered her adopted son and daughter; and many nieces and nephews. To family and friends she will be remembered as a very special lady.A celebration of life will take place at the home of her niece, Wendie Watson, Saturday, March 23, 2:00 PM, at 8486 Whelan Drive, San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the San Diego Humane Society. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary