Caleta Arlene McComas October 1, 1939 - December 11, 2019 San Diego Caleta A. McComas (Shankles, Vincent), age 80, passed peacefully at her San Diego home December 11th after an extended illness. She maintained her optimism and strength until the end. Born on October 1st, 1939 in Snyder, Oklahoma, Caleta was the second of four children to Richard and Virgie Shankles. She is survived by her two brothers: Donald and Ronald, her sister Patricia, her children: Janice, Jerry and Jodi, her grandchildren: Jocelyn, Rachel, Jessica, Elizabeth, JJ and Megan, and her great-grandchildren: Vincent, Michael, Donovan, Raegan, Abigail and Caroline Caleta. Caleta moved to San Diego at the age of 4, graduated in the class of 57 from Mission Bay High School, received her bachelor's degree at San Diego State College and worked for 30 years as a dietician at Sharp Cabrillo. She devoted much of her time in retirement to volunteering with the Salvation Army and Moose Lodge. Volunteering was a gift she immersed herself in daily. From cooking dinners for the Salvation Army youth music program, ringing the kettle bell, delivering Meals on Wheels, visiting Hospice patients and preparing for bake sales, she lived to give. Involved in the Moose Lodge and all her children's and grandchildren's fund raisers and community support events, she was the first to step up with baskets and baked goods. She was a large part of raising many of the neighborhood children; arms and ears open for all. After her enormous heart and contagious laugh, Caleta was best known for her baking. Her freezer was always full of homemade cookies. She joyfully gave bags to the dog groomer, doctor, FedEx delivery, mail carrier, dog walker, neighbors and family. There was nothing better than visiting with her and eating some of those cookies! Services will be held at 1 PM on January 11, 2020 at the Kearny Mesa Moose Lodge (3636 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA 92123). In lieu of flowers, bake some cookies and give them to someone who needs a hug. #2020Homemade CookieChallenge
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020