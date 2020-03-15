|
|
Calvert M. Fackrell March 23, 1939 - February 15, 2020 San Diego San Diego Native, Calvert M. Fackrell, passed on after a nine-month battle with liver cell cancer. As a boy, he fished in "Little Murray", roamed the rural hills of La Mesa, rode the streetcars, and then gained national attention as an Allstar Athlete for San Diego High School s Football Team!After graduation, he put a year in BYU, but he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1963. Cal jumped into the Restaurant/ Bar Business ( they are still recovering), where he became infamous as an outrageous prankster and bar interventions!! A Celebration of Life, or Roast, as Cal prefers, will be held at Bully's East, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Cal is survived by his wife, Reenie; daughter, Silena (Shawn) Wheeldon; grandson, Tarrin Fackrell; great-granddaughter, Melody Fackrell, and son John (Krista) Stepanek; brother, Ray, sister, Marla, and many, many nieces and nephews
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020