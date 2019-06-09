Resources More Obituaries for Candra Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Candra J. Scott

Candra J. Scott January 26, 1943 - May 18, 2019 San Diego Born in Los Angeles, and a San Diego resident for almost 50 years, she also lived in Las Vegas, NV, Beaufort, SC, Yokohama, Japan, and Honolulu, HI. Teacher, mentor, leader. Early career with the US Navy, BA degree in Education and Master's degree in Special Education; both earned at SDSU. She worked full time throughout her education while taking care of her two young children as a single mother. She then went on to a meaningful, rich and varied career that spanned nearly 3 decades teaching Special Education in the San Diego Unified School District, touching so many young lives and always with a focus on serving the underserved. Nature lover, avid walker and hiker. She loved the great outdoors and combined her love for nature with her love of sharing knowledge by leading plant identification tours for the San Diego Natural History Museum. Always seeking knowledge of history and her surroundings, San Diego History was another pursuit she never tired of. She loved seeing people do what they do well and she loved the creative and performing arts, regularly enjoying museums, plays, films, and concerts at local venues. Her creative, fun-loving playful spirit meant that sometimes she was also known to be quite the ham ;) She had a giving spirit and gave regularly and generously to many causes. Father Joe's Village in San Diego was one of her longtime favorites. She once told her daughter that Mother Teresa was her favorite person. Raised Catholic, she returned to the church in her later years after a good long think. She was always a spiritual person, and she always maintained a healthy sense of humor. She was a friend to many, and a friend to Bill W. It was while with her fellowship friends that she was most often heard saying that she was "blessed beyond measure," a phrase she had become known for. That, along with "no bad days," were her favorites. Never a complainer and always with a twinkle in her eye, she truly inspired all that she encountered. Health and fitness were always paramount to her and a key to her zest for life. Even in her 70s she regularly attended yoga and pilates classes at the Y, and she maintained a solid home yoga practice for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by Julia Miller, her mother, John D. Scott, her former husband and the father of her children, Marie and John Scott, her beloved former mother and father-in-law. Survived by son John Scott (Angela Parra) and daughter Carole Scott (Mike Evanovich), sister Carol Grigsby, nephews Mike and Chris Grigsby, and her extended Scott family in Indiana and Wyoming, whom she always held near and dear to her heart, including brothers and sisters-in-law Craig Scott, Susan Kriger, Jim Scott, and Joan Liman, along with many others in her extended Scott family. A celebration of life hosted by her fellowship friends but inclusive to all will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in La Mesa, CA, on Saturday, June 22nd, 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Father Joe's Village in San Diego, CA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019