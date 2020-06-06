Every hike I take is in her honor. Together we covered a lot of territory, and I hold those memories dear.
Linda Whinnery
Friend
June 9, 2019
Candra was an inspiration and a bright light who never saw darkness and always good. She was a compassionate teacher. She was fun hiking a trail or sitting, sharing a meal or movie. I was blessed to know her.
Linda Whinnery
June 9, 2019
Candra was born the same exact day I was born,January 26,1943. We both served in the United States Navy,we both have Master degrees from SDSU,and both lived in San Diego. I wish I had known her.......Dennis
Dennis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.