Candra J. Scott
1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Candra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Candra J. Scott.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 3, 2020
Every hike I take is in her honor. Together we covered a lot of territory, and I hold those memories dear.
Linda Whinnery
Friend
June 9, 2019
Candra was an inspiration and a bright light who never saw darkness and always good. She was a compassionate teacher.
She was fun hiking a trail or sitting, sharing a meal or movie. I was blessed to know her.
Linda Whinnery
June 9, 2019
Candra was born the same exact day I was born,January 26,1943. We both served in the United States Navy,we both have Master degrees from SDSU,and both lived in San Diego. I wish I had known her.......Dennis
Dennis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved