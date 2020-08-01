Clarence Bytof was a long time valued employee of the Solana Beach School District. He was always there to help with everything that was needed in the school district...always with a smile and positive response.



Even when he retired he continued to serve in the community in many ways.



Clarence was a proud Marine and always attended the memorial day services at La Colonia Park. I missed seeing him at the last one and hoped that he was okay.



Serving our country and serving in our community was high on his list of accomplishments. God Bless Clarence Bytof for being a wonderful servant and friend to so many.

My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

Marion Dodson, former School Board President and Mayor of Solana Beach.

