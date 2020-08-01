1/1
Capt. USMC Clarence (Ret.) Bytof
In memory of Capt. USMC Clarence (Ret.) Bytof.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
October 21, 2019
Jeff Bytof
August 5, 2019
Great neighbor and a good friend - may you rest in peace.
Larry Hayes
Friend
August 5, 2019
Clarence Bytof was a long time valued employee of the Solana Beach School District. He was always there to help with everything that was needed in the school district...always with a smile and positive response.

Even when he retired he continued to serve in the community in many ways.

Clarence was a proud Marine and always attended the memorial day services at La Colonia Park. I missed seeing him at the last one and hoped that he was okay.

Serving our country and serving in our community was high on his list of accomplishments. God Bless Clarence Bytof for being a wonderful servant and friend to so many.
My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.
Marion Dodson, former School Board President and Mayor of Solana Beach.
Marion Dodson
