Roy Kraft, Capt. USN (Ret.)February 20, 1929 - August 16, 2020San DiegoRoy Kraft lived a life of service while inspiring all those who knew him. A career Naval Aviator, he served his country with distinction around the world. He passed away surrounded by family in San Diego, California, on 16 August. He was born and raised in Illinois and Minnesota. In high school, he was intrigued by the adventure offered by a life at sea and earned an appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, graduating in 1951. His initial assignment out of USMMA was as the second mate aboard a victory ship sailing around the world for two years. While sipping a cocktail with his best friend at the famous Raffles in Singapore, they both decided to activate their Navy commissions and start flight training. Roy was commissioned in 1953 and earned his wings of gold in 1954. He was a career jet pilot, eventually flying operationally in multiple aircraft types, including the F-9F-2, F-9F-8, FJ-3D, A-4, T-39, and A-7 aircraft. He began his career in Alameda, California, where he offered to help his buddy by subbing for him on a date when his friend was called to fly. That date was Patty Ryan and they were married not long after. They began a family and had a wonderful 30-year marriage. Following a tour in Hawaii, Pat and Roy went to Monterey, California, where Roy earned his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. After a tour in Europe, he reported back to Lemoore to transition to the A-7 Corsair II and eventually took command of VA-97 aboard the USS Constellation. He led the squadron through two deployments to Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. In 1975, he assumed command of Naval Air Station Point Mugu in Oxnard, California, and finished his career as Chief of Staff of the 13th Naval District in Seattle. He retired there in 1979 as a Captain. Roy flew more than 3600 hours with over 600 carrier landings in tactical aircraft. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and multiple Air Medals. After his Navy career, Roy and Pat settled in Issaquah Washington as they became passionate about the Northwest. Roy started a new career with Boeing after retiring from the Navy and was there for 13 years. Sadly, Pat died of cancer in 1987. Roy then met Jeanie Link, whom he married in 1990. They enjoyed sailing, and Roy could be found most weekends and later nearly every day messing around on his boat, a Catalina 36 named "Sea Wings." He spent many hours on the waters of the Puget Sound racing and cruising with Jeanie. A popular figure at the marina, he served as the Commodore of the Port Ludlow Yacht Club. Roy eventually moved to Fairfield, California, where his beloved Jeanie passed away in March of 2020. Roy was optimistic, humble, and loved until the day he passed. He especially appreciated the support he received from his niece Heidi and her husband Mike Wood, as well as his nephew John Kraft. Roy treasured the reunions and life-long friendships he had with the "Warhawks" of VA-97 - a special group of men who were with Roy until the end. He is survived by his son, Terry Kraft and wife Mary as well as his daughter Tracey Fulford and Paul Brown. Roy has five grandchildren, Erin Kraft, Brian Kraft, Emma Fulford, Blake Fulford and Rachel Fulford.