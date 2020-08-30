1/1
Dr. Capt USN William E. Sugg (Ret.) Jr.
Dr. William E. Sugg Jr., Capt, USN (Ret.)

Carlsbad
Dr. William E. Sugg, Jr. (Captain USN, Ret), devoted husband and father of three, died of natural causes in his home in Carlsbad, California, on August 13, 2020, at the age of 85.Dr. Sugg was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. He attended the University of Tennessee, where he courted his wife and lifelong sweetheart, Rosemary Philpott Sugg. Shortly after graduating with his dental degree, he began his career as a USN Dental Corps officer. He served many tours of duty, including three years in Rota, Spain, two years aboard the USS Yorktown, and two years in Subic Bay, Philippines. Captain Sugg completed his oral surgery residency in 1969 at Balboa Naval Hospital, San Diego. He later headed the oral surgery residency program at the very same hospital from 1972 to 1979. He retired from the military after 24 years and became a professor of Oral Surgery at USC dental school. Many of his fondest years were spent teaching and training oral surgery residents. He later held positions as an oral surgeon at Scripps Clinic, La Jolla, and the V.A. Hospital, Long Beach, CA. He loved being a surgeon and was always passionate and committed to his chosen profession. When he had young children, he obtained his pilot's license and often enjoyed flying his family to visit relatives. His other interests included golf, scuba diving, and photography. He enjoyed traveling and educating, raising his children to appreciate a variety of cultures and places. Bill is survived by his wife Rosemary and his three children, Stephen, Lisa, and Suzanne, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will have a private military funeral at Miramar National Cemetery, where his ashes will be laid to rest. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
