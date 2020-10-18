Capt. William Ainsworth (USN Ret)
1954 - 2020
San Diego
Will was born in 1954 in the dispensary onboard NAS North Island and began his military career on December 7, 1972, enlisting in the Marine Corps. He was a CH-53 Helicopter Mechanic and Air Crewman and flew missions in the support of the evacuations of Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Saigon, Republic of Vietnam. After his discharge he worked as a civilian aircraft mechanic at McClellan Air Force Base while pursuing his college education.
In 1984 Will was commissioned as a Navy Ensign through Aviation Officer Candidate School. He was designated a 1520 Aviation Maintenance Duty Officer and during his 26 year career enjoyed many wonderful assignments, worked with outstanding officers and sailors, lived in some amazing locations (highlights being Monterey, California and Naples, Italy) and made many lifelong friends. Will retired from the Navy in 2010.
Will then worked for the Navy as a civilian. He was the Naval Aviation Maintenance Program Policy Manager, responsible for the review and updating of Naval Aviation Maintenance Policy. Will retired from civil service in July 2020.
Will earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento and a Master's Degree in Material Logistics Management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. In addition to numerous personal, unit and campaign awards, Will was honored with selection as Fighter Wing Pacific Maintenance Officer of the Year in 1992 and the Admiral Stan Arthur Award for Logistics Team of the Year in 2003.
In his "spare" time Will loved to challenge his creative side with landscaping and gardening. Additionally, he satisfied his sense of adventure with extensive travel.
Will died after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by Jan, his wife of 41 years, son David, daughter Brandi, sister Carol, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous relatives. Per his request, no services will be held. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-diego-ca/william-ainsworth-9391088
