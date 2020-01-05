|
|
Captain Ernest F. Latham, MD (USN, retired) May 4, 1925 - December 26, 2019 San Diego Ernest F. Latham passed away on December 26th, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Ernest was born in Los Angeles on May 4th, 1925 to George D. Latham and Ruth E. (Childs) Latham. In childhood, Ernest was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of San Diego High School. He attended college at Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore). He was active with the Episcopal Church. Ernest received his Medical Doctor degree from Johns Hopkins in 1949.He started his active duty with the Navy in 1949. Ernest was a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He "assisted the stork" on thousands of occasions. His early career was spent at various East Coast duty stations and he obtained membership in various prestigious medical organizations. He was also a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and obtained the Naval rating of Flight Surgeon. In the 1960's he served aboard the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Mediterranean Sea.During the Vietnam War, Ernest was attached to the Marine Corps 1st Division and was heavily involved in seeing to it that the Marines had the best wartime medical services. Ernest was exemplary in his willingness to visit even the smallest units in the warzone to make sure that every clinic and every medic had the supplies they needed to do their job. He received the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V" and the RVN Cross of Gallantry, along with many other awards and recognitions of his service. As the war was winding down, Ernest was instrumental in organizing the move of medical services from Vietnam to Okinawa. He retired from the Navy in 1977 after many tours of duty both in the United States and around the world.Ernest was married to Doris Vivian from 1946 to 1967. He was married to Sandy Hills from 1968 to 1999. His third wife was Audrey Finkelson from 2000 to 2004. His fourth wife was Della Woosley from 2006 to 2017. Each of his four marriages ended with the death of his wife. This left Ernest with the unusual distinction of having been married four times, but having never been divorced. While Ernest never had his own children, he enjoyed the step-children he received from his wives. Doris and Sandy were supportive "Navy wives". Audrey and Della were wonderful partners in retirement.Ernest had a strong, life-long interest in Scouting. He was helping local Boy Scout organizations wherever he went, even in Okinawa. He received innumerable awards and recognitions for his service to Scouting including the Silver Beaver from the National Council.During his retirement here in San Diego, Ernest was very active with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He conducted safety inspections and training for local small boats and used his own boat to assist distressed boaters on many occasions. He, and his boat, often "directed traffic" for the holiday Parade of Lights on Mission Bay and San Diego Bay.During retirement, Ernest made trips to all parts of the world (including Antarctica). There were trips that included his parents, his step-children, various groups he belonged to, and all sorts of other combinations. Ernest was also a Mason and he was very active with the Shriners.Ernest is survived by a nephew, David Latham of La Mesa, and a niece, Lisa Latham of Santee. A Memorial Service for Ernest will be held at the family home on Sunday afternoon, January 12th. If you would like to attend, please contact David Latham at 619-464-1192 for further details so we can know how many people to expect.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020