San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 754-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Captain Archuleta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain Sean Andrew Archuleta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Captain Sean Andrew Archuleta Obituary
Captain Sean Andrew Archuleta February 23, 2019 Oceanside Captain Sean Andrew Archuleta, pilot, husband, father, and beloved son, was killed in an Amazon Prime Air flight operated by Atlas Air on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Anahuac, Texas. Sean, 36 years of age, was a pilot with Mesa Airlines, and was days away from flying with United Airlines. He has left a wife, Leidy Tatiana Carvajal Rosero; son, Josef Andres Archuleta Carvajal, just six months old; a step-daughter, Valery Samantha Nino Carvajal, and mother and step-father, Ileana and Daniel Paul. Along with many family and loved ones, aviators, colleagues, friends, acquaintances and people who never met Sean are mourning the death of our "Beloved Sean." Sean was predeceased by his father, Larry Archuleta. He was born in Pasadena, California and raised in Vista, California. Sean was an alumni of Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista, California, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University campus in Prescott, Arizona. Sean had a passion for aviation, integrity and professionalism. Sean loved his family...and his family was his top priority. We will miss his beautiful smile, his laughter and strong spirit.Until we meet again "Blue Skies, Godspeed and Tailwinds"..A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Saint Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, followed by a reception. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eternalhillsmortuary.com for the Archuleta family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary
Download Now