Captain Sean Andrew Archuleta February 23, 2019 Oceanside Captain Sean Andrew Archuleta, pilot, husband, father, and beloved son, was killed in an Amazon Prime Air flight operated by Atlas Air on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Anahuac, Texas. Sean, 36 years of age, was a pilot with Mesa Airlines, and was days away from flying with United Airlines. He has left a wife, Leidy Tatiana Carvajal Rosero; son, Josef Andres Archuleta Carvajal, just six months old; a step-daughter, Valery Samantha Nino Carvajal, and mother and step-father, Ileana and Daniel Paul. Along with many family and loved ones, aviators, colleagues, friends, acquaintances and people who never met Sean are mourning the death of our "Beloved Sean." Sean was predeceased by his father, Larry Archuleta. He was born in Pasadena, California and raised in Vista, California. Sean was an alumni of Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista, California, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University campus in Prescott, Arizona. Sean had a passion for aviation, integrity and professionalism. Sean loved his family...and his family was his top priority. We will miss his beautiful smile, his laughter and strong spirit.Until we meet again "Blue Skies, Godspeed and Tailwinds"..A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Saint Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, followed by a reception. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eternalhillsmortuary.com for the Archuleta family. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary