Captain T. James Guzik, M.D. July 28, 1937 - December 30, 2019 San Diego Dr. T. James Guzik was a Medical Board Certified General Surgeon. Dr. Guzik, Jim,' was born on July 28th, 1937, on the south side of Chicago, in a Polish neighborhood to Theodore and Angeline Guzik.Dr. Guzik received his medical degree from Loyola-Stritch University (Chicago, Illinois) and completed his internship and residency at St. Francis Hospital, the West Side VA Hospital, Chicago, and the Naval Hospital, San Diego.While in the Navy, Dr. Guzik was deployed on all but one of the Pacific aircraft carriers. He was a medical officer in the 3rd Marine division hospital in Danang, Vietnam. Later he spent time on a carrier during the Saigon Evacuation. Dr. Guzik loved his Navy experience, especially training countless residents in general surgery. Aside from working at the Naval Hospital in San Diego, he was the Chief of Surgery in Okinawa, Japan, for 2.5 years. During his time, in Okinawa, with his wife and young son, they explored the island, traveled the Orient, and grew fond of eating sashimi. Dr. Guzik was proud of being the Principal Investigator for the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast Project sponsored by the National Cancer Institute from 1971 1977 and 1980 1988, where he attended numerous seminars. After 22 years, mostly at Balboa Naval Hospital, Dr. Guzik retired from the Navy and began his private practice at Mission Bay Hospital. Dr. Guzik was published in a number of medical journals and performed a wide spectrum of surgical procedures. While working at the Naval Hospital in San Diego, Jim met his wife, Nancy, at an Officer's Club dance at Miramar Naval Air Station. They were married for 45 years and blessed with 2 children. In his free time, Jim enjoyed gardening and grew over 50 varieties of fruits and vegetables for his family. Later in life, he grew a variety of beautiful orchids in a greenhouse he built. Additionally, Jim excelled in volleyball and was a setter for the Phib Pac. (all Navy) Volleyball team which won 3 gold medals during the early '70s. While living in South Mission Beach (the "Beachouse"), Jim held down the south most volleyball court on the bay-side for years. He passed down his love of sports to his children and spent countless hours coaching and supporting their athletic endeavors. This included a trip to Beijing, with his son's San Diego Star's baseball team and 2 trips to Hjrring and Amsterdam with his daughter's FC Bratz soccer team. During the final Amsterdam trip, Jim and both kids also visited Poland to explore their heritage. Dr. T. James Guzik is survived by his sister, Colette Murphy, of Auburn, New York; his wife, Nancy; and their children, Ty Guzik and Kelly Morgan, and three grandchildren, Stone and Gage Guzik and Taylor Morgan.Jim was an incredible surgeon, loving husband, phenomenal father, and dziadzia. There will be a service at Miramar National Cemetery, at 9:30 am, on February 21st. Guests should arrive by 9 am. Later that evening, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Mission Beach Women's Club. Details can be found on the TridentSociety.com website.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020