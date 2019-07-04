Captain William Joseph Joe' O'Donnell 1930 - 2019 LIVE OAK, FL Captain William Joseph (Joe) O'Donnell, U.S. Navy (RET) Civil Engineer Corps, 89, of Live Oak, passed away June 24 at University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Born in Platteville, CO., in 1930 he graduated from Colorado State University in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. O'Donnell's military service began as an Army pilot in Korea, logging 140 combat missions in an L-19 Bird Dog aircraft. After joining the Navy in 1968, O'Donnell served as the officer in charge of construction for the Philadelphia Naval Hospital. From 1970-1971, O'Donnell was stationed in-country as the resident officer in charge of construction in Dong Tam, Vietnam. He was then transferred to Pensacola Naval Air Station, where he built the Pensacola Naval Hospital. Four years later his duty station included Bethesda, MD., where he oversaw the building of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. O'Donnell retired from the U.S. Navy in 1988 after supervising the construction of the Naval Medical Center San Diego. He was a recipient of the Navy's Distinguished Service Medal for his meritorious and distinguished services in the performance of duties while stationed in San Diego.In addition to loving God, country and his family, O'Donnell was a pilot for 55 years and logged over 5,000 hours. In 1998, he was inducted into the Field Artillery Hall of Fame as well as the local chapter of the National Quiet Birdman Association. He is survived by four adult children; son, Patrick, Virginia Beach, VA; daughters, Joanne, Live Oak, FL, Kathleen, Minneapolis and Mary, Globe, AZ; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.A memorial mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 9 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Live Oak, FL. Burial is to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Regis Jesuit High School , 6300 S. Lewiston Way, Aurora, Co. 80016. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 4, 2019