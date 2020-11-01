Carl A. Case Jr, 78, passed away at home peacefully on October 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in 1942 in Long Beach, California, to Imogene and Carl Case, Sr. He met Charlynn at age 14, and they were married in 1962. Earlier this year they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
Carl attended Kearny High School in San Diego and went on to earn his degree in Criminal Justice at San Diego State University. In 1967 he began his career as a patrol officer for the El Cajon Police Department.
He worked in many departments, including the child abuse unit, detectives, and the communications center. He was awarded a "Life Saving Award" in 1989. Carl was promoted to Lieutenant in 1988 and retired in 1995 after 28 years of service in his community.
Carl's passion for cars started long before he built his first 1929 Model A Ford Phaeton in 1972. Carl's car placed 1st at the Fallbrook Car Show that year, and he was hooked. He went on to build many more cars from the ground up, focusing on Ford cars from 1928-29 and 1932. His cars consistently placed in competitions. Most recently, he worked with his son Tim to restore a 1968 Camaro. Carl was a perfectionist and was known in the car community for his attention to detail.
Carl was also a graphic artist, spending time creating artwork for big audiences such as the crew of the movie "Hunt for Red October," the NFL, and the Boy Scouts. He was famous at work for creating cartoon sketches of funny (or not-so-funny) moments that transpired in the day-to-day at the station or on patrol. He was always willing to teach a child to draw, whether it be the little kid at the table next to his at a restaurant or one of his grandchildren who just wanted to learn to draw "Mickey Mouse."
Carl was an Eagle Scout in his younger years, which inspired him to become a scout leader in his adult life.
Carl was funny! You were never sure by the straight look on his face, but he had some good one-liners that would make him laugh out loud while you were still trying to figure out what he just said.
Carl Adam Case, Jr. is survived by his wife Charlynn, his son Tim Case, his daughter Tamara Kawashiri, his brother Rick Case, his grandchildren Allison Case, Megan Kawashiri, Mackenzie Kawashiri, Abigail Case, and Cooper Case.
Please join us on Wednesday, November 18, 10:30 a.m. at Foothills Christian Church (365 W Bradley Ave, El Cajon, CA) to help us celebrate Carl's life. Given California's restrictions with COVID-19, there will not be a reception after the service. Instead, we invite you to share a memory or story of Carl during the service. Foothills Christian Church has strict protocols in place to ensure the maximum amount of safety for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established gofundme.com/f/carl-case-memorial-fund.
Carl was passionate about policing that went way beyond getting the "bad guys." He had a compassionate heart, caring about the entire El Cajon community, which included educating local elementary school kids on the role of a police officer, standing up for the "underdogs," and looking for ways he could help those in need of assistance. He spent part of his off-duty time teaching at the academy, investing in the new recruits.
Carl will be remembered for all these things, but most of all, for being one of the good guys. To ensure Carl's legacy lives on, all proceeds will be used by ECPD for programs to educate El Cajon's elementary school children on what it means to be a police officer and the value they bring to our communities.