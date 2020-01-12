|
|
Carl D. Jones May 21, 1924 - January 1, 2020 SAN DIEGO Carl D. Jones was born on May 21, 1924, and passed away on January 1, 2020, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Angelina Jones; three children, Michael, Roseanne, Donald; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Carl served his country with honor and dedication in the United States Navy from 1941 to 1966. For the next 20 years, he worked for the city of San Diego school district. In his retirement, he was able to do the things he loved most, like spending time with his family and continuing to create wonderful and cherished memories that will live on in our hearts forever.A man who is so well loved and who loved so well. He is, and will always be our hero!Services will be held for family members on January 14, at 9:30 am, at the Miramar National Cemetery.Correspondence is welcomed with the family through email at [email protected] may be made in honor of Carl Jones to the San Diego Center for the Blind, 5922 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020