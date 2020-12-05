1/1
Carl L. Wickham
Carl L Wickham

Carl L Wickham passed away peacefully at his home in Vista, CA. at 91 years of age. Carl's life evolved around sports, baseball and football. Playing sports got him through college and provided him with a career he loved, teaching and coaching.10 years in Oregon and 25 years at Oceanside High School, he retired in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Sharlene, adult children Michael, Kelly, and Carl Jr, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He was loved dearly and will be missed. June 9, 1929 - November 9, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
