Carl was really a special guy ! He was my friend and client for over 20 years and I loved helping Carl and his lovely Beverly plan their Adventures all over the world.

I visited their home many times over the years and loved listening to his stories of a life well lived many of which he recounts in his excellent Adventure novel " Gold, Diamonds & Hell." available on Amazon.

Kind, generous, funny and always planning his next Adventure.

Travel on my friend.

