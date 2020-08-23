1/1
Carl Russell Jarratt
Carl Russell Jarratt
December 9, 1952 - August 14, 2020
Mount Clemens, MI
Carl Russell Jarratt, Mount Clemens, MI. Age 67, passed away August 14, 2020. Former resident of San Diego and graduate of Point Loma High School (class of 1972). Carl spent most of his free time surfing at Pescadero Beach, Ocean Beach, and La Jolla Shores. Loving husband of Theresa Jarratt for 34 years. Dear father of Jennifer (Tony) Zens, Nicholas Cirullo, and Sara (Brian) McGinty. Services entrusted to Resurrection Funeral Home, Clinton Township, MI. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com for more information.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 22, 2020
Carl was a funny and nice man always said what was on his mind .Carl you will be missed not only by your family but your optimist family. God has you now in your enteral home. Hopefully near a lake with lots of fish and a cooler of beer .R.I.P.
Marge Howard
Friend
August 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
