Carl Russell Jarratt
December 9, 1952 - August 14, 2020
Mount Clemens, MI
Carl Russell Jarratt, Mount Clemens, MI. Age 67, passed away August 14, 2020. Former resident of San Diego and graduate of Point Loma High School (class of 1972). Carl spent most of his free time surfing at Pescadero Beach, Ocean Beach, and La Jolla Shores. Loving husband of Theresa Jarratt for 34 years. Dear father of Jennifer (Tony) Zens, Nicholas Cirullo, and Sara (Brian) McGinty. Services entrusted to Resurrection Funeral Home, Clinton Township, MI. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
for more information.