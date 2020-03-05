|
Carl Stephenson It's been one year since the world lost a kind and generous man. A man who will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him. He was a dedicated family man who graciously volunteered his time to coach youth sports teams. He also spent time restoring antique cars and trucks. He was the proud "Papa" to five grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, sons, and grandchildren. He is greatly missed. May 22, 1941 - March 5, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020