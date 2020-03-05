Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Stephenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Stephenson Obituary
Carl Stephenson It's been one year since the world lost a kind and generous man. A man who will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him. He was a dedicated family man who graciously volunteered his time to coach youth sports teams. He also spent time restoring antique cars and trucks. He was the proud "Papa" to five grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, sons, and grandchildren. He is greatly missed. May 22, 1941 - March 5, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -