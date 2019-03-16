|
|
Carla Wren Pagel April 4, 1927 - March 4, 2019 Milton, GA Carla Pagel, age 91 formerly of San Diego passed away after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughters: Sandra Pierce (Julio Audije Vega) and Jenny Sliger (Jeff); her stepdaughters: Joanie Brzenski (Bill) and Diane Tettamble. Carla has many grandchildren and great grandchildren, cousins, nephews, niece and friends who loved her and will miss her greatly. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Pagel, her sister, Liliana Cooper, her grandson, Glenn Atkinson, Jr,. her daughters' father, Bernard Wren, and her dear companion, Merrill Flood. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at 11:30 am on March 18 in the Harbor View Room at Tom Ham's Lighthouse, 2150 Harbor Island Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Salk Institute, 10010 N. Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 donatenow.networkforgood.org (designate colorectal cancer research)
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019