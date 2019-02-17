San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Carline Zarling
Carline Velma Zarling


Carline Velma Zarling Obituary
Carline Velma Zarling March 31, 1935 - February 4, 2019 Carlsbad Carline Velma (Vaillancourt) Zarling, 83, passed away on February 4, 2019, in Carlsbad, Ca., surrounded by family, to whom she had devoted her life, her loving sons, Barry, Kevin, and Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Henry Zarling, and by her daughter, Karen Kim Zarling.Carline constantly sought joy and humor during her lifetime and she brought the same to the lives of those around her. She lived her life in a way that reflected what she knew in her heart to be true, that the world is full of beauty, just as we now know in our hearts that the world is less beautiful because she is no longer with us. Carline is survived by her three sons, Wayne H. Zarling II (Cheryl) of San Diego Co., California; Kevin K. Zarling (Suzanne) of Austin, Texas; and Barry B. Zarling (Joseph) of Encinitas, California. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kristofer (Megan), Keenan (Sarah); Andrea, and Brittney; and by four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Cyr of South Portland, Maine, and Wilma Payette of Enfield, Connecticut. The family asks that In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the on their Tribute page in honor of Carline, at A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 15, 2019, at Saint John of the Cross Catholic Church, 8086 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945. Family and friends are also invited to learn more about Carline's life and leave memories and condolences on pages dedicated to Carline at www.DignityMemorial.com and www.Legacy.com .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
