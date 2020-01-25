|
Carlisle C. Ky' Lewis, Jr. October 21, 1932 - December 30, 2019 San Diego Ky Lewis, a San Diego resident since 1959, died from heart failure. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Marino; his children, Ky Lewis, III, Reid Lewis and Tracy Wilkinson; and his grandchildren, Maret Leach, Ky Lewis, IV, Taylor Brady, Jamie Wilkinson and Riley Wilkinson. Born in Jamaica Long Island, NY, Ky's family moved numerous times eventually putting down roots in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he attended high school. After graduating from Dartmouth College Ky served in the Navy for 2 years, married Ann Nieman, then attended law school at the University of Michigan. Ky moved his family to San Diego in 1959. He practiced law privately for a number of years before trying other business pursuits including commercial real estate brokerage and racquetball (Courtsports). Ky's passions included virtually anything athletic and outdoors. He loved to sail, ski, bike and bodysurf and played his favorite games of racquetball, golf and tennis to win. Ky will be remembered for his wit, charm and competitive zeal. He grew to appreciate the value of family and the love of his children and grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments and lives. A private family remembrance will be held. Donations in his name can be made to the Sharp HealthCare Foundation for whom the family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care they provided to him.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020