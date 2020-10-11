1/1
Carlos Gutierrez Sr.
1930 - 2020
Carlos Gutierrez Senior passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, at age 89 and is now in the "Big Handball Court in the Sky." Born in Berkeley, California, he moved to San Diego upon joining the U.S. Navy. Carlos proudly served his country in the Navy from 1951- 1955 and was a Korean War Veteran. He made San Diego his home, married his wife Marina Gutierrez, and raised three children in Lakeside. Carlos served in the San Diego Police Department from 1956-1983 when he retired as Police Sergeant. Active in his community, Carlos was an avid handball player and fierce competitor and was a member of the San Diego Handball Association. He also was a member of the San Diego Rowing Club. His passion and commitment to San Diego were evident in his support of the Police and Fire Olympics; he served as public relations coordinator for various organizations through the Police Department, which supported the community. Carlos is survived by his wife, Marina Gutierrez; his children Carlos Gutierrez, Greg Gutierrez, and Georgina Gutierrez Gaerin; his grandchildren Bella Gutierrez, Kaylie and Kenna Gutierrez, and Chloe and Lillian Gaerin, and his sister Rosie Pristow. He was predeceased by his father, Carlos Gutierrez, and mother, Manuela Carbajal.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The San Diego Police Foundation in honor of Carlos Gutierrez (sdpolicefoundation.org). Please sign the Guest Book online obituaries.utsandiego.com Carlos Gutierrez, Sr.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
