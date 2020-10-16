Carlos Tirado
February 28, 1967 - October 5, 2020
EL CAJON
Carlos was a lifetime fighter! From the time he was born, he was determined to master any challenges that might come his way.
When Carlos was in school, he was an exceptional student, a gifted athlete and had a natural charm befriending everyone. One example of his tenacity was in sports... in baseball he always made the All Stars and he also played varsity football during his sophomore year in High School. Carlos graduated from El Cajon Valley High School in 1985, and he stayed connected with his peers for the remainder of his life.At the tender age of 18, Carlos became a father to a beautiful son. He decided to join the Marine Corps to provide a better future for his young family. An example of his tenacity was when he was stationed in Japan and challenged himself to run a marathon. The only problem with that is Carlos wasn't a runner at all! He didn't even own running shoes, but that didn't stop him from completing the marathon in his combat boots!On July 4, 1987, Carlos was involved in a very serious head on collision with a semi truck that should have taken his life instantly. This resulted in him being resuscitated not once, but twice within a week! As was noted previously, he was a fighter from the time he was born. Over the next 33 years, Carlos was hospitalized over 100 times. As a result of the accident and the multiple surgeries, hospitalization, pain, and suffering, Carlos developed post traumatic stress and quite the fear of being in the hospital. The pain medication he had to take due to the accident manifested into a chemical dependency and took a big toll on his failing health.We all know that God has a way of making beauty out of ashes. With God's amazing grace, Carlos not only overcame his addiction, but he became a strong and supportive advocate for others. He had passion for God, family, friends, recovery and life. He became a living testimony of God's unrelenting compassion, love and forgiveness.In 2004, Carlos accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at Journey Community Church and was baptized. In 2006 he married the love of his life, Karin, and wanted to provide a fruitful life for them. Carlos attended Calvary Chapel of Redlands receiving a degree as a drug, alcohol and marriage counselor. He then became an advocate for anyone seeking freedom from the bondage of drugs and alcohol through AA and Celebrate Recovery.In 2008, Carlos became a general contractor, and along with his cousin whom he referred to as his brother, they founded VandC Concrete. He had the same passion to help others through his business also. Even with all the handicaps, health complications, business and family responsibilities, Carlos was not only a devout Christian, but he also served as a missionary. He traveled as a missionary to Ensenada, Rosarito, Tecate and even El Salvador to help save others - Carlos didn't just talk the talk - he walked the walk. Carlos' favorite scripture was John 10:10 "The thief comes only that he might steal and might kill and might destroy. I came that they may have life, and may have it abundantly." He lived by this scripture.When Carlos was nearing the gates of heaven, God spoke to Carlos Matthew 25:23 "Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord." How wonderful it must be to know you led a life so pleasing to God and leaving a legacy to so many others. Carlos' life and legacy is evident in Philippians 1:21 "to live is Christ and to die is gain".On October 5, 2020, angels welcomed Carlos Tirado home to be with God. Carlos will be truly missed by so many. He is survived by his loving wife, Karin, son, Carlos Tirado and wife, Nicole along with daughters, Haven and Peyton; stepdaughter, Kaitlin Amos and husband, Jacob; stepson, John Killian; and mother, Ana Adolph; He is also survived by three sisters and four brothers. The memorial will be held at Journey Community Church on October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made online at gofundme.com/f/carlos-tirado