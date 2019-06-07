|
Carmen Benavides Ezeta January 16, 1931 - May 1, 2019 San Diego Carmen Benavides Ezeta, 88, died May 1, 2019, peacefully in her home in Chula Vista, CA. She was born January 16, 1931 in Los Angeles, to Guadalupe J. Martin and Leonardo Benavides. She graduated from Cathedral High School, class of 1949. She was married in 1955 to Leopoldo Ezeta. Her interests included spending time with family, reading, playing card games, gardening, annual meetings with her class of 49ers classmates and watching baseball. She worked for 25 years at Chula Vista Elementary School District, as a Bilingual Special Education instructional Aide. Mrs. Ezeta is survived by her 9 children, 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, sister and brothers. Memorial service will be held at 11 am, June 15, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 7, 2019