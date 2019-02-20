|
Carmen C. Mendoza (Castelo) July 18, 1929 - January 31, 2019 San Diego At the age of 89 has passed to be with her forever loving husband Humberto Mendoza. A California native, born in Los Angeles, lived her adult life in San Diego County. The last year she was in Colorado Springs, Colorado, cared for by her daughter. A supporter of her children through life in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and years of youth baseball. She is survived by three children: son Robert Mendoza, daughter Norma Zortman (husband Randy Zortman), and son Richard Mendoza (wife Karen Mendoza), six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Service will be held at Fort Rosecrans, San Diego, California, on February 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019