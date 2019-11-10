|
|
Carol A. Carroll July 19, 1940 - September 26, 2019 San Diego Carol A. Carroll passed away on September 26, 2019, at her home in San Diego. She was born Carol A. Maranda on July 19, 1940, at Mercy Hospital in San Diego and raised in La Mesa, CA, where she graduated from Helix High School in 1958.She married John C. Carroll in 1963, and they were happily married for 45 years. Together they provided a loving home where they raised two sons. Later, they traveled to many interesting places around the world.Over the years, she also worked as an airline stewardess, telephone operator, surgery scheduler, and worked with the penguins at Sea World as an animal husbandry assistant. She received an AA in Animal Health Technology from Mesa College.She is survived by her two sons, John (Heather) and Greg (Tricia); grandchildren, Steven and Abby; sister, Diane, and brother, Roger.She will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to many. A Celebration of Life will take place on November 16th.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019