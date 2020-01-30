|
|
Carol Ann (Scott) Alvarez May 14, 1944 - January 23, 2020 San Diego Carol Ann (Scott) Alvarez was born on May 14, 1944 in Ada, Oklahoma, and passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on January 23, 2020 in San Diego, California. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Manuel J. Alvarez (d.12/28/2019), her brother Don I. Scott, her father Charles Crumrine Scott, and her mother Mafalda Ingle Scott. Carol is survived by her only child, daughter Lynn Alvarez Doupsas (George); her only grandchildren, Nicholas and Christina Doupsas; and many other relatives. Carol attended Oklahoma State University and, after moving to San Diego with her parents in 1965, she extended her studies at San Diego State University where she continued to be an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She lived in her treasured San Diego since that time. As an avid tennis player, Balboa Tennis Club was her favorite spot for playing, where she met handsome Manuel. They were married for almost 50 years. Since Manuel's retirement about 25 years ago, Carol did not spend a single day apart from her beloved husband, and only death could separate them but only for three short weeks. In our immense sorrow, we feel sheer joy that she is her true self again and that Carol and Manuel are continuing their journey together once again. Carol was deeply devoted and dedicated to her family and loved to spend as much time with them, especially talking to her only daughter Lynn at every possible chance. Carol will be sorely missed. May her memory be eternal. A private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at El Camino MemorialSorrento Valley. Donations can be made in their honor to the Fleet Science Center at Balboa Park, one of Carol's and her family's favorite causes in San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020