Carol Ann Lane May 31, 1936 - February 29, 2020 SAN DIEGO Carol Lane was born in Norwood, Massachusetts in 1936, and passed peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Proud of her Irish and Portuguese roots (daughter of Raymond Murphy and Othilia Vincent) she was raised in a loving home in Massachusetts with her brother, Raymond. She married Robert Lane in 1958, and soon after moved to San Diego. They raised three sons, Christopher, Gary, and Brian, and have six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Carol loved to golf and travel, and spent many years working on youth and adult programs with the Catholic church in San Diego. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lakeside, CA. Reception to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020