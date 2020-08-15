1/1
Carol (Dalager) Becker
Carol (Dalager) Becker

Encinitas/San Marcos
Carol was born the oldest of four children to Hans and Valora Dalager of Leucadia, Ca. She attended Cardiff Elementary, Oak Crest Junior High, and San Dieguito High School (class of 1965). Growing up, she was an active member of the Girl Scouts, St. Mark Lutheran Church and other civic organizations. In the mid 70's, Carol met the love of her life, Jim Becker, at Palomar Airport, where they both worked. They married in 1979. After his retirement, they loved to travel and volunteer in the community. After Jim passed away in 2011, Carol filled her time working at the San Marcos Senior Center and Palomar Hospital, where she was recently named Volunteer of the year'.Carol is survived by her three brothers, Orville, Dan and Myron and her niece and nephews, Lucas, David, Andrew and Olivia. Also, by Jim's children, Brad, Craig and Lori and her grandkids Brianna, Britton, Trevor and Delina. Service arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego. August 15, 1947 - July 27, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
