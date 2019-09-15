Home

Carol Fischer Zale Goodman September 12, 1936 - September 2, 2019 Carlsbad Carol Goodman has passed away following a long illness. She is survived by her devoted husband Mort Goodman and loving daughters Susan Zale, Linda Zale (Ward Jewell) and Cyndi Menegaz (Alex) and their children Dina Steinlauf, Natasha Marcuse, Daniel and Jonah Menegaz. Carol was proud to count Mort's children Debra Parrish (Dr. Mark) and Rik Goodman (Diana) and their children and grandchildren as theirs. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Esther Fischer.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
