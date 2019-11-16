|
Carol Jeanne Johnson (Pence) November 2, 1922 - October 14, 2019 LA COSTA Carol Johnson passed away of natural causes at home in La Costa, CA on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver who passed in March of 2000.Carol is survived by her sister, Wilma Lou Whitson (Arthur) of Tacoma, WA and her children, Julie (Miles), Stuart (Sharon), Elizabeth (David) and Melinda (Bill). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Carol was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will truly be missed.We love you Nano.A memorial for Carol will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Crossings at Carlsbad. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Oliver and Carol Johnson Philosophy Scholarship at U.C.R. Foundation, P.O. Box 112, Riverside, CA 92502-0112.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019