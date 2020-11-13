Dear Ones, with immense affection I send you all my love and thoughts in this moment of your ultimate Tribute and farewell to that very Special and caring Person your/our beloved Mom has been.She will never be forgotten and I am profoundly indebted to her and to our Dad Oliver-and of course to you as well- that more than 50 years ago you -have accepted me as part of your Family.During the Memorial service-by then it will be night in Germany-I will open a very Special bottle of Barolo vine and drink to her Memory-I bet she woulslike it. Even after her passing away let us Keep in touch in loving Memory of Mom. A big hug to all of you. Profoundly touched and with unlimited gratefulness for her Long and fulfilled life and her loving care for us all Günter

