Carol Jeanne (Pence) Johnson
1922 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
12
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
the Crossings at Carlsbad
January 12, 2020
Dear Ones, with immense affection I send you all my love and thoughts in this moment of your ultimate Tribute and farewell to that very Special and caring Person your/our beloved Mom has been.She will never be forgotten and I am profoundly indebted to her and to our Dad Oliver-and of course to you as well- that more than 50 years ago you -have accepted me as part of your Family.During the Memorial service-by then it will be night in Germany-I will open a very Special bottle of Barolo vine and drink to her Memory-I bet she woulslike it. Even after her passing away let us Keep in touch in loving Memory of Mom. A big hug to all of you. Profoundly touched and with unlimited gratefulness for her Long and fulfilled life and her loving care for us all Günter
G&#252;nter Schwabe
