Carol K. Gormley September 17, 1928 - September 10, 2019 Oceanside, California Carol Kathleen Gormley passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019 of natural causes. She was almost 91 years old. Carol was born on Sept. 17, 1928 in Appleton, Wisconsin. Her parents moved twice to California, eventually settling in the Hemet/San Jacinto area, where Carol grew up. She married her husband, Les Gormley, and moved with him to Houston, Texas. While watching Les fish in a stream, a dipper caught her eye, and it was Carol who became hooked on birding! This was a passion she enjoyed, and shared with others, for the rest of her life. Carol's husband and their son, Alan, have preceded her in death. Carol is survived by her sister, Gloria Cooper, her wonderful friend, John Burke, and by loving nephews and nieces. A private service will be held by family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019