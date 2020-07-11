1/1
Carol Louise Blink
Carol Louise Blink Chula Vista, CA Carol L. Blink was born January 2, 1922, and lived in Petaluma, CA on a chicken ranch. She died peacefully on June 28, 2020. Carol met Jerry Blink, who was in the Navy, in 1942 on a blind date. They married in Reno, NV, and settled in California. Carol was a member of the Emblem Club from 1984-2015. Jerry preceded Carol in death in 2008, and Carol moved to a retirement community to "take life easy and enjoy every minute." She requested no services.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
