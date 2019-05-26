Carol M. Lavigne December 25, 1932 - April 25, 2019 El Cajon Carol M. Lavigne, 86, of El Cajon, passed peacefully on April 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born on Christmas day in Portland, Oregon, Carol was the only child of Raymond and Mildred Bocan. Moving to San Diego at age 13, and attending San Diego High, Carol became a lifelong proud alumna. Carol met Charles "Chuck" Lavigne at age 14 and after four years of dating, they were married May 16, 1951. Carol and Chuck spent 63 wonderful years together. Carol loved her family and her home and was proud to have stayed home to raise her family, look after other children, and in time, watch her grandchildren. She loved a black and white cat, roses, and her garden, and taught us all to love them too. So many wonderful memories in the home she created. Carol is survived by her three children: Janice Lavigne, Ken Lavigne (wife Peggy), and Bob Lavigne; five grandchildren: David Cox (wife Jessica), Jason Cox, April Lavigne, Brandon Lavigne (wife Victoria), and Lacey Lavigne; great-grandchildren: Travis Cox, Haley Dwiggens, and Audrey Lavigne; and great-great-granddaughter, Paiton Cox. A memorial will be held June 8, 2019 at 11am at El Cajon Cemetery, celebration of life to follow. For more information you may call Ken (619) 201-1998 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019