Carol Patrice Niekrasz December 25, 1946 - July 18, 2020 Bonita Carol P. Niekrasz of Bonita passed away peacefully at Summer House in Wesley Palms, Pacific Beach, CA at the age of 73.Ca
rol was born on Christmas Day to Leonard A. and Esther P. Surette (Henshon) in Woonsocket, RI. She enjoyed an idyllic childhood with her siblings Leonard and Margaret, sledding in winter at their home in Medway, MA and spending summers at their beach cottage in Humarock. At Northeastern she met Edward Joseph Niekrasz and life-long friends Steve and Jane Stabile. Together, they became founding members of the Bay State Corvette Club. Carol and Ed married in 1969 in Lynnfield and had their first son David in 1970 in Framingham. Carol graduated from Cardinal Cushing College, earning degrees in English Literature & Mathematics and serving as Class President. Edward's career as a mechanical engineer brought them to California in 1974, and they chose Bonita for their new home. Their second son John was born in 1977. Carol spent the 70's and 80's as a full-time mother, supporting her sons' interests in academics, soccer, and music, with a persistent and boundless love.As her children grew older, Carol enrolled at Southwestern College. She took work as a student worker, and enjoying it very much applied in 1988 for a full-time position in the Business Division. In 1992, she transferred to the Athletics Division, realizing right away that she had found her "second home." There, she became dedicated to helping young athletes, processing student athletic eligibility for 18 teams, and counseling athletes to work hard, set goals, and continue their education. Carol's 22 years at Southwestern ended upon retirement in 2009. In 2011, she was inducted into the Southwestern College Athletics Department Hall of Fame.Ca
rol's primary focus was always her family. She and Edward spent many hours with their sons and grandchildren, who gave her the nickname "Whamo." She also nurtured a beautiful garden, which in 2006 hosted her son John's marriage to Jenny Warren. Carol always loved to dance, and especially enjoyed the Motown artists. After Edward's death in 2011, she spent her time under the excellent care of the staff at Summer House at Wesley Palms. Her family is also very thankful for the care and support of her care manager Rebecca Montano. Carol will be remembered as a patient, joyous, and loving person. She is survived by her sons David and John, daughter-in-law Jenny, grandchildren Quinn and Isla, and brother Leonard and his wife Barbara. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Edward and sister Margaret Moss. Carol's ashes will be interred at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita, CA with Edward. Due to current circumstances, memorial services will be private.