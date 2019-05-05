|
Carol Sue Suzie' Benke San Diego Suzie was born in Okmulgee, OK, on April 20, 1935. She attended San Diego High School. She married Tom Benke in 1954. They have 3 children: Jeff, Lori and Jon, and 6 grandchildren: Nicole, Dylan, Josh, Austin, Rilee and Jacob. Suzie loved living in San Diego. Her favorite past times were her cats, shopping and tailgating at the San Diego Charger games plus all the great times with her family and friends at Rosarito Beach in Mexico. She will be dearly missed. April 20, 1935 - April 12, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019