Jeff, Lori, Jon, my heart breaks for you guys!! I loved Suzie like a sister and we had so much fun over the years I lived in SD! I love you 3 as well, our lives were so entwined all those years! I have missed her so much since I moved to Oklahoma! RV is gone as well, 4 1/2 years now! Maybe they are having a good time going over old times! All my love and deepest heartfelt sympathy!
God's blessing to all of you!
In memory of Carol Sue Benke.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 2, 2020.