Suzie there will never go a day without thinking of You.The Special times we shared so many over the years...The Laughter as you sat in my chair to get your hair done every Tuesday...You have left such a mark in this world and in the Hearts of everyone who knew you.I will Cherish Forever in my Heart All the Wonderful memories I have of You. Beautiful inside as well as out You radiated. Always so thoughtful and never forgot anyone on holidays and birthdays.A True Lady You were and will always be remembered as...I will miss You so much my friend.

My heartfelt Condolences to Suzies Family.May Our Loving Lord Comfort You At this time.

Your Mother and Grandma Loved All of You so very much, for she would always speak of her family with Love....

With great sadness yet Fond memories,Sincerely,

Jenny Severson

