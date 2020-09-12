1/1
Carole Ann Carano
Carole Ann Carano
March 13, 1943 - August 11, 2020
San Diego
Carole Ann "Koko" Hershberger Carano, an exceptional person, left us on August 11, 2020 in San Diego, California. She was an artist, mother, spiritualist, and the embodiment of love. Koko was born in Los Angeles, California on March 13, 1943 to John William Hershberger and Emma Valeria Racki Hershberger, their first of eight children. She attended Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, graduating in 1961. Koko went on to attend the University of Arizona where she studied art. She married Anthony Carano, another Salpointe grad, in 1965 in Tucson.

Koko's artistic talent was discovered in early life when she was able to draw with accuracy. She pursued this talent throughout her life. As a teen, Koko created a wall mural of Pocahontas for the Boy Scouts Jamboree in Tucson. She drew fashion designs for the local newspaper while in high school.

Her artistic medium was everything: drawing, painting, sculpture, cartooning, sewing, fairyland construction, art on t-shirts, skateboards, and whatever else she could decorate. Koko created countless pieces of art for her family and friends. Having three grandchildren inspired her to keep creating until she simply couldn't do it anymore. Her grandkids will always treasure the art she made for them.

Koko's heart, mind and art were deeply affected by her Christianity which galvanized, fed, and consoled her. She often said Christ told her to Be Free'.

Koko was preceded in death by her parents, her loving daughter, Nicki, and nephew, Matthew. She has three surviving beloved sons, Michael, Joey (Stephanie), and David (Dana) and three grandchildren, Toler, Loretta and Nicholas. She will be cherished by her siblings, Donald (Sheila), Rita (Frederick), John, Lois (Thom), James, Maggie (Dave) and Susie (Michael); as well as her nephews and nieces, Andy, Rebecca, James, Sarah, Zane, and Ford. Koko requested no services. As she said, Be Free' and so she is.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
