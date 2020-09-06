Carole Ann McCown
San Diego
Carole Ann McCown passed July 4, age 79. Her parents: Mary Ann and Fred Litot. Graduated Stephens College, married John McCown, worked in Probation/ Labor Relations, enjoyed travel and art.Survived by: daughter, Marianne Rebele, Santa Cruz, CA, sister- and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Joe Willett, Columbia, MO, nieces Cindy, Lori, Julie, and close friends. Memorial planned post-pandemic. October 24, 1940 - July 4, 2020
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.