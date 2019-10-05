Home

Carole Bernd

Carole Bernd Obituary
Carole Jo' Bernd November 13, 1933 - September 16, 2019 San Diego Jo Bernd passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Jo was born in Alpena, Michigan to Helen and Charlie Rogers and graduated from Michigan State University as a Medical Technologist. She met Paul Bernd at MSU and they married in 1955. In 1960 they relocated to San Diego. They had 55 great years together before Paul passed away in 2010. Jo loved to sing and was a member of the Monettes Women's singing group and the Masterwork Chorale for many years. She is survived by her three children Brenda Bernd Guerin, Paul Bernd, Eric Bernd, and 7 grandchildren. There will be a Burial at Sea.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019
