Carole Jean Jeannie' Close April 26, 1939 - July 8, 2019 San Diego Carole Jean Close, 80, passed away on July 8, 2019 from a long illness. A member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and graduate of SDSU, she was a elementary school teacher for over 5 decades. She was married to Jack W. Close for 35 years, from 1964 until his passing in 1999. Together, they worked in support of the Home of Guiding Hands for the benefit of the developmentally disabled in San Diego County, as well as enjoying San Diego State University Football as season ticket holders for over 40 years.Jean was active in her church, St. Therese in Del Cerro, singing Sundays in the choir as well as being part of the Cursillo community. She is survived by her children: sons James (daughter-in-law Khriste) and Jonathan, daughter Jennifer Yakos (son-in-law Randy), her sister Mary Andrews, her companion of 8 years Richard E. Miller, and four beautiful grandchildren, Emily, Jackson, Caitlin, and Megan.A Vigil for Jeannie (Monday night, July 15th at 7 p.m.) and a Funeral Mass (Tuesday morning, July 16th, at 10 a.m.) will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Del Cerro at 6400 St. Therese Way, San Diego, CA 92120.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharp HospiceCare at 619-740-4200, or the Home of Guiding Hands at 619-938-2850. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019