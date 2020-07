My thoughts and prayers go out to Jeans children, grandchildren, and family. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor. Our families shared many memories together including trips to Disneyland, fishing up at Big Bear, playing in the snow in the mountains, and touring Washington DC. The vacation she and Jack took to visit my parents in Hawaii was one of the most special trips I think for all of them. I know Jack has waited 20 long years to be with her, and together they are celebrating with all the saints and angels! ❤

Kristina Sipe