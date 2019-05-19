|
Carolyn Sue' Alves June 23, 1946 - April 30, 2019 San Diego Carolyn "Sue" (Zimmerman) Alves, of San Diego, California, born on June 23, 1946 in Gary, Indiana, to Dorothy and Roger, passed away on April 30, 2019. Sue was the beloved wife of the late John for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, mother and father-in-law and son Christopher. Sue is survived by her son John (Monique) and daughter Mishelle (Joe); brother Roger; sister Julie Leone and sister-in-law Julie Alves; and grandchildren, Brooke, JJ and Isabella. Those who wish may donate in Sue's name to Collaboration4Cure. Rosary and Funeral service on Wednesday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church, 1140 Evergreen Street, San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 19 to May 26, 2019