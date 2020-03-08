Home

Carolyn Boone September 3, 1927 - March 1, 2020 San Diego Carolyn Boone was born on September 3, 1927, and she died on March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of John and Valerie Breitmeyer of Mt. Clemens, Michigan.Carolyn was a graduate of Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri, and attended the University of Denver.Carolyn and husband Jack traveled for business throughout Japan, and throughout Europe for pleasure.Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Ricki (Fairbank), Jennifer (Jackson), and Leslie (Howard); and Jack's daughter, Candi (Marteski), and 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
